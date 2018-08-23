Thibodaux man throws girlfriend’s cat into bayou, slashes it with machete

THIBODAUX, LA – A Thibodaux man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he threw his girlfriend’s cat into the bayou and slashed it with a machete.

Thirty-year-old Cody Toups grabbed a cat from inside his girlfriend’s house in the 2100 block of Bayou Road just after 1:15 p.m. on August 21 and tossed the cat into Bayou Lafourche.

Toups’ girlfriend’s father reached into the bayou to retrieve the cat, and that’s when Toups grabbed a machete, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Responding officers found the cat’s lifeless body floating in the bayou with a large laceration to its midsection.

Toups was also arrested for an outstanding contempt of court warrant.

His bond is set at $15,000.