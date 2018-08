Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEY LARGO, FL -- Here's something you don't see every day.

A crocodile in a pool noodle. A crocodoodle if you will.

It happened near Key Largo and the National Weather Service tweeted the photo, originally taken by Victor Perez. They joked that even crocodiles know to #playitsafe when heading into the water!

One twitter user commented, "This is the most Florida thing I've ever seen."