Source: LSU’s Kristian Fulton eligible immediately

LSU football needed some good news, and got a huge dose of it late Thursday.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been declared eligible immediately by the NCAA, according to a source. Fulton, could be a starter at cornerback for the Tigers in the season opener against Miami Sunday September 2nd in Arlington, Texas.

Fulton was suspended for two years for allegedly tampering with a drug test. Fulton missed the entire 2017 season.

His attorney argued that Fulton should be re-instated because the test administered was flawed, and that LSU, in its drug testing policy, failed to notify athletes of the penalties for tampering with a sample.

Fulton’s appeal was denied earlier this month. The ruling caught Fulton, his family, and LSU by surprise.

But, the NCAA reversed course Thursday. If Fulton passes a drug test, he is eligible immediately.

