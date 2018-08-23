Search underway for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain

KENNER LA — The U. S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain.

The search began at 7:30 Wednesday night after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the finding of a capsized boat with a white hull on the water.

The search is centered around an area that is about a quarter mile east of the boat launch off Williams Blvd and the Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner.

The Coast Guard says it is using a 45-foot response boat and a Dolphin helicopter for the search. Kenner police are also assisting.

There is no word from the Coast Guard regarding any overdue boaters that may have been reported.

It is unclear at this point if anyone has been found or how long into the overnight hours the search will continue.

WGNO will update this story online and in our newscasts as more information becomes available.