NSA leaker Reality Winner sentenced to 63 months in prison

Posted 11:39 AM, August 23, 2018, by

A former government contractor accused of leaking confidential information to the media has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Reality Winner, 26, was accused of taking a report about a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack from the NSA facility where she worked and sending it to an online news outlet.

Winner initially faced 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but accepted a plea deal. A federal judge sentenced her to 63 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

The former US Air Force linguist wore a small grin as she sat down in the Augusta, Georgia, courtroom Thursday morning and was comforted by one of her attorneys, who defended her character.

Related Story
The hacks that left us exposed in 2017

“She’s a good person,” said attorney John Bell. “Someone who didn’t understand the magnitude of what she was doing.” Bell also pointed out that Winner was a first-time offender who had wanted to serve her country.

“I had no intention to harm national security,” Winner told the court.

Winner was a federal contractor working with Pluribus International Corp. in Augusta with top-secret security clearance when she leaked information that served as the basis for a June 2017 article by The Intercept, detailing a classified National Security Agency memo that contained information about a Russian cyberattack on a supplier of US voting software supplier.

Related stories