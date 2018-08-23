New mom fails drug test after eating a bagel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, MD -- The next time you have to take a drug test, avoid poppy seed bagels!

One Maryland mother learned that lesson the hard way!

Poppy seeds are derived from opium poppies that sometimes contain traces of morphine, not enough to get you high but potentially enough to register on a sensitive drug test.

Elizabeth Eden says in April she ate a poppy seed bagel prior to going in to labor, shortly after that, a doctor walked into her hospital room and told her that she tested positive for opiates.

She asked the doctor to retest her, he refused and reported her to the state.

As a result, her daughter had to stay in the hospital for 5 days and she was assigned a case worker who quickly determining that she was "a legitimate case of the poppy seed defense."