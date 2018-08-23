Jesuits tops Hahnville in jamboree, Tigers in crosshairs of LHSAA

It was not the desired start of the 2018 football season for Hahnville.

Head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for alleged recruiting violations in the case involving transfer quarterback Andrew Robison, who was in school last year at Vandebilt Catholic.

Robison was declared ineligible for a calendar year by the LHSAA.

The St. Charles Parish school system said in a news release it is asking for an emergency appeal. In a statement, the school system said the penalties by the LHSAA are “excessive and detrimental to the student-athlete, the football team, and the entire school community.”

Thursday night, Jesuit defeat Hahnville 10-7 in Jamboree action at Tiger Stadium in Boutte. Saltaformaggio did coach the game for the Tigers.

Hahnville was also fined $2,500 by the LHSAA.