Gas Price Index: Average prices in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices have dropped a few cents per gallon over the past week.

As of Aug. 23, the average gas price in the New Orleans metro is $2.53 per gallon.

Here’s a map of where you can find the cheapest gas prices in and around New Orleans. Prices are courtesy of Gas Buddy. Click the red dots on the map to see the business name, location and prices.