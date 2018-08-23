FL man drives motorcycle with feet on freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While driving down I-95 in Florida on Saturday, one woman was reminded why America really is the greatest country and always will be.

Wanting to document this realization, in all of it's glory, Rashand Glespen pulled out her cell phone and recorded this video. (Above.)

That's right. It's a man. Shirtless. Driving a motorcycle at full speed. With his feet.

She captioned the video, "This guy is flying" in her Facebook post. So far the video has been viewed over 13,000 times.

No shirt, no shoes, but cruise control 👍.