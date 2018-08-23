Coolinary at Mr. B’s Bistro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Coolinary is a time for locals and tourists alike to experience some of the best restaurants in the city for a really good price.

There's just a little more than a week left of Coolinary, which runs during the month of August.

Mr. B's Bistro in the heart of the French Quarter changes its Coolinary menu each Monday.

This week, the Royal Street restaurant is serving a grilled shrimp avocado and a sweet corn puree as a salad, along with chicken and mushrooms, marsala wine, a little bit of pecan rice, sun dried tomatoes and green onions. Lunch is $20 and dinner is $38.

