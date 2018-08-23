Baker fined $3,485.51 after speeding 42 days in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRIA -- An Austrian baker was fined $3,485.51 for speeding on the same road 42 days in a row.

It was an infra-red camera that documented Heimo Wallner's need for speed, every day, at the same time, on his way home from work.

The camera does not fire a visual flash.

He told local media that he simply didn't see the speed limit signs. It took more than a month for the first ticket to arrive, by which time he had acquired dozens more.

He decided to pay all 42 penalties to avoid the "lengthy and expensive" process of challenging them.