× Are you ready to groove?

NEW ORLEANS— Put on your best Jazz Fest attire and head to the French Quarter on September 6th.

It’s WWOZ’s inaugural Groove Gala at Tableau and LePetit Theatre from 6:30 pm until 10:30pm.

Enjoy live music from Irma Thomas, Dr. Michael White, Amanda Shaw, Treme Brass Band, and more.

There will also be delicious food and drinks from Dickie Brennan Restaurants.

It’s an indoor festival so it won’t be too hot! No excuses!

WWOZ 90.7FM is volunteer-powered, listener-supported community radio. All of their 100+ DJ’s are volunteers!

Tickets range anywhere from $75 to $750.

For ticket information click here.