Where's the beef? It's at the sixth annual Louisiana Beef Picnic

NEW ORLEANS — Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch, as well as for the first time, Louisiana Wagyu from Raines Farm.

The Gonsoulin family has been raising cattle outside New Iberia since 1770. Their grass-fed beef is raised without antibiotics or hormones. Louisiana’s Raines Farm has the largest herd of Wagyu cattle in the state. Their cattle is vegetarian fed as well as antibiotic and hormone free.

All the chefs from Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Palace Cafe , Bourbon House, and Tableau will prepare the various cuts of Louisiana beef to show of their creative culinary skills.

Tickets are $80 per person and include food, drink, and gratuity. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The event is August 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

