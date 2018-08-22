When sixth graders can’t find the right word to say how they feel, what do they do?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When a class of sixth graders in New Orleans just could not think of the right word they needed, they did not know what to do.

What they ended up doing was amazing.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Einstein Charter Middle School and to Lance Eden's sixth grade class.

It's Lance Eden's sixth grade social studies class where kids were confused. Actually, the kids were concerned.

Concerned because they could not come up with the right word. It was the word they needed to express and explain just how they felt.

They wanted one word to work. But the class had two.

One of those words that kept coming up was empathetic.

As the kids explained, empathetic means feeling someone's point of view.

The other word that kept coming up for the kids was reality.

That's the word that means, in real life.

Those were the two words that described what they wanted, but the kids wanted one word.

Could they, would they possibly combine the two words.

They did.

They created "empatheticality".

The kids here define the word as meaning "feeling someone's perspective and present existence."

One kid used it in a sentence by saying, "I know what you're going thru, because I have empatheticality for you."

The entire Einstein Charter Middle school should give them a standing ovation.

Wild Bill calls that "applausicality"!

Look for the new word created by a class of eleven and twelve year olds.

It's coming soon to a conversation near you.