Tangipahoa police arrest 2 for fraud in door-to-door donations scheme

HAMMOND – Police have arrested two women who were going door-to-door in Tangipahoa Parish fraudulently claiming that they were collecting money for a sick girl.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brooke Thibodeaux and 23 year-old Heather Reichert-Jackson, who both told police they are addicted to heroin, have been at the scheme since at least April, when they were first recorded on home surveillance videos.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit has been following the pair of grifters, who claimed that they were members of Trinity Baptist Church in Pumpkin Center and raising money for a young girl suffering from leukemia.

Thibodeaux and Reichert-Jackson each face charges of theft by fraud in the amount of $900, according to police.

They are currently being held without bond in the Tangipahoa Parish jail.