Should NOLA businesses offer Fur-ternity leave? 🐶

Sign me up! What company is offering ‘Fur-ternity leave’ for new pet owners?

Unfortunately, it's not in NOLA! Nina Hale / Performance Digital is a Minneapolis marketing company that is making headlines for new employee benefits this summer. According to The New York Times, it gave employees “Fur-ternity leave” or the ability to work from home for a week to welcome their new dogs or cats.

Although unique, they're not the only company to offer such a benefit. An Italian company allowed a woman last year to take paid time off when her dog became sick and employees at MParticle, a data company in New York, offers “Paw-ternity leave.” Two weeks of paid time off for those who adopt a rescue dog or get an exotic pet, like an iguana.

What a pawsome idea! Hint hint WGNO...