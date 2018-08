× NOPD: Body pulled from submerged vehicle along I-10 in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A body has been pulled from a submerged vehicle along I-10 near the Michoud exit.

The vehicle was located near mile marker 250, according to the NOPD.

Crews discovered the body when the vehicle was pulled from the water.

The cause of the death and the accident are under investigation.

