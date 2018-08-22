× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Caesar Salad Dressing

Caesar salads & wraps may sound like a healthful option, but Caesar dressing is typically loaded with salty calories. But more and more brands are giving us lighter options that also taste incredible – and some are even local! – so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it segment, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst Caesar salad dressing options in stores.

LOVE IT!

Each of the “Love It” Caesar dressings all natural, with ingredients we could have in our kitchens, relatively low in calories/sodium, no added sugar, and 180 mg sodium or less

Sal & Judy’s Caesar Salad Dressing [local]

Per 2 tablespoons : 160 calories – 18 grams fat – 150 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar

: 160 calories – 18 grams fat – 150 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar Ingredients: soybean oil, red wine vinegar, romano cheese, egg yolks, garlic, Worcestershire, spices and seasonings, anchovy powder

Hanley’s Caesar Dressing + Hanley’s Sensation Dressing [local]

Per 2 tablespoons : 160 calories – 17 grams fat – 180 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar

: 160 calories – 17 grams fat – 180 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – 0 sugar Ingredients include Non-GMO canola oil, olive oil, romano cheese, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, spices

Annie’s Organic Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 100 calories – 11 gram fat – 150 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 sugar

: 100 calories – 11 gram fat – 150 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 sugar Ingredients include water, canola oil, apple cider vinegar, parmesan cheese, lemon juice concentrate, dried garlic, sea salt…

Whole Foods Market Vegan Caesar Dressing

Per 2 tablespoons : 20 calories – 0 fat – 20 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 0 sugar

: 20 calories – 0 fat – 20 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 0 sugar Ingredients include Non-GMO Silken Soy Sauce, white wine vinegar, dried yeast, lemon juice, crushed garlic, dijon mustard, hot sauce, xanthan gum

LIKE IT!

Each of the “Like it” Caesar dressings are all-natural, no added sugar, but sodium starts to inch up

JUST Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 230 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 sugar

: 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 230 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 sugar Ingredients: canola oil, white vinegar, hemp seeds, garlic, herbs, spices, pea protein, sugar, xanthan gum.

HATE IT!

All are high in sodium. All contain not-so-wholesome ingredients that we would never have in our kitchen.

Kraft Classic Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 1 gram sugar

: 110 calories – 12 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 1 gram sugar Ingredients include disodium phosphate, flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and guanylate, calcium disodium EDTA to protect flavor.

Kens Lite Creamy Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 90 calories – 8 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 4 grams carb – 1 gram sugar

: 90 calories – 8 grams fat – 320 mg sodium – 4 grams carb – 1 gram sugar Ingredients include preservatives sodium benzoate (may cause allergic reaction in sensitive individuals) and potassium sorbate, titanium dioxide (whitens, brightens, maintains color), plus molasses, corn syrup and caramel color.

Ken’s Light Caesar

Per 2 tablespoons : 70 calories – 7 grams fat – 610 mg sodium – 3 grams carb – 2 grams sugar

: 70 calories – 7 grams fat – – 3 grams carb – 2 grams sugar Ingredients include preservatives sodium benzoate (also may cause allergic reaction) and potassium sorbate, propylene glycol alginate (emulsifier; can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals).

###

