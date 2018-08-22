× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Breads on Oak, supporting Eat Fit Dine Out!

Dine out today, Wed August 22, at any of the 40+ restaurants & partners participating in Eat Fit Dine Out, including Breads on Oak! Proceeds from the Dine Out give-back day benefit Eat Fit’s nonprofit initiatives, including nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, Eat Fit on menus in schools, cooking classes, creating Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas, and more.

Eat Fit makes it easy to fuel our families well, at home and on the go! Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find local restaurants with the Eat Fit seal of approval on menus, as well as hundreds of Eat Fit approved recipes, including the nutrition facts for today’s featured dishes by Steven Klarman of Breads on Oak!

Visit EatFitNOLA.com for complete list of participating Eat Fit Dine Out restaurants + other Eat Fit partners participating in the Eat Fit give-back event.

Summary of Eat Fit Nutritional Criteria (link to full nutritional criteria here):

No white, refined starches

Lean proteins, low in animal fats

Little or no added sugar

Reduced sodium

About Breads on Oak Bakery & Café | 8640 Oak St | NOLA LA | Tel:504.324.8271

100% Vegan, Plant-Based Menu | artisan breads + sandwiches, soups, quiche

Breakfast + Lunch daily, 7am-3pm

About Eat Fit

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System, designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.

Free to all restaurants and foodservice partners, Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, feel better or look better, as well as help to manage health issues including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure.

With more than 100 unique partners in the New Orleans area, Eat Fit NOLA has expanded to Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit Bayou and Eat Fit BR, and now Eat Fit is expanding statewide in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana.

The Eat Fit team connects deeply within the Eat Fit communities, serving as a resource for all things wellness. Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area.

