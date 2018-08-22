Fritz: no comment on possible McMillan transfer from LSU to Tulane

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said Wednesday afternoon he cannot comment on the possible transfer of former LSU transfer quarterback Justin McMillan to the Green Wave football team.

Fritz said any transfer would have to enroll in school before he could make an official comment. However, McMillan could arrive on the Tulane campus sometime this week, according to a source. Fritz did speak to reporters about the value of adding transfer players.

McMillan, a fourth year junior would be eligible immediately, because he graduated from LSU. He would have two years of eligibility remaining.

McMillan would provide valuable insurance behind Wave starting quarterback Jonathan Banks.

Tulane opens the season August 30th at home against Wake Forest.