Drying out for a few days

A cold front pushing through the area Wednesday morning is bringing lower humidity and a drier air mass overall to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

On the water vapor you can see an area of brown and black over much of the deep south. That is very dry air higher up in the atmosphere. The water vapor is a display of measure the moisture higher up in the atmosphere. Most of it has been pushed south into the Gulf of Mexico.

The way we measure moisture, or humidity, at the surface is with dewpoints. The lower the number, the drier it is. Yesterday most of the area had numbers in the upper 70s close to 80. Today we are seeing upper 60s to the north and low to mid 70s south.

This is much drier air relatively speaking, and will allow temperatures to cool down more at night than recently.

It’s still going to be hot over the next few days with low 90s in the afternoon.

But in the morning and evening you’ll notice more pleasant conditions. Humidity will start to increase again on Saturday.