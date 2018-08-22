Coolinary at The Steakhouse in Harrah’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's Coolinary month in New Orleans, which means great deals at some of the best restaurants in town.

During the month of August, experience some of the best restaurants in the city for a special price! Famous restaurants are offering two-course lunches for $20 or less and three-course dinners for $39 or less. Some restaurants will even have a brunch option, coming in under $39.

Today, we're showing you what's on the menu at The Steakhouse in Harrah's.

Chef Chris Lusk says the meal starts with a watermelon salad, topped with dehydrated cheese and red wine syrup basting.

The main course is a beef tournedo with a buttered hollandaise and potatoes and mushrooms in truffle oil.

And for dessert, a black and white ice cream sandwich -- with both dark and white chocolate.

"Coolinary is great a way to expose your restaurant to people who might not dine with you normally," Lusk says. "It gives them the chance to come in and dine out and hopefully go out and enjoy your food for real the next time."

