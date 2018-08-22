Chef Carl Schaubhut leaving lasting legacy for his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- DTB & Bacobar Chef Carl Schaubhut has been battling cancer.

He was diagnosed in 2014 when doctors discovered a tumor in his stomach that spread to his esophagus and surrounding lymph nodes. Schaubhut has been courageously fighting ever since.

Through this all, Carl wants to make sure he keeps his legacy alive for his wife and two kids, and he's doing it on his blog called "Carl's Quarters: Kicking Cancer in the Gut." On his blog he writes heartfelt posts, some life lessons, and thoughts about life for his kids and wife to read, as well as others in the community who support and love him.

Chef Carl will continue to be a warrior, and hopes he has all the time in the world, but he just never knows, and he says he wants to make sure he lives for the now.

On September 8th, there will be a special fundraiser called, "Pigs, Pearls and Pinot" to help Carl & his family with medical expenses. The event will be held at Dos Jefes at 6 p.m.

For more information about "Pigs, Pearls and Pinot, click HERE.

For a link to Chef Carl's blog, click HERE.