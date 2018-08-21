× Vice President Mike Pence to visit New Orleans Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Mike Pence will be in New Orleans Thursday afternoon to tour the National WWII Museum downtown and meet with veterans.

According to a news release from Pence’s office, the vice president will also attend a political event Thursday evening with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Metairie Republican.

His stop in New Orleans is part of a two-day visit to Texas and Louisiana. Before he arrives in New Orleans, he’ll be in Rockport, Texas, to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. He’ll also be making a stop in Houston to take part in an America First Action round-table and Trump Victory event.

Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive at New Orleans International Airport at 3:35 p.m. Thursday.