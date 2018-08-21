Trending: Instagram’ers returning worn clothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does this new UK study surprise you? Shoppers are buying clothing just for Instagram pictures, then they’re returning the worn pieces! Well, that can't be sanitary!

According to a recent survey, 9% of shoppers, that's nearly 1 in 10, admit to buying clothing only to take a photo in it on social media!

After the #OOTD post makes it to social and they rack up the likes, they re-rack their outfit and return it to the store!

Of the 2,002 adults that were interviewed, shoppers ages 35 to 44 are the most likely to return clothing that they posed in, on the internet. Here's a shocker, contradictory to popular belief, the study reports that men outnumbered women offenders.

Some are blaming the newer “try before you buy” policies at online retailers, where people pay for clothing they ordered online after they’ve tried it on at home.

Just get a Gap cards guys, geez.