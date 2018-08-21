× The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Diamondhead Country Club

Diamondhead, MS

Diamondhead Country Club

This 36-hole, beautiful and challenging layout is sure to live up to all your expectations. Diamondhead Country Club’s Pine Course has well-placed bunkers and water that comes into play on many holes and was masterfully carved into the rare rolling terrain. DCC’s Cardinal Course is wooded, built on gently rolling terrain with extra-long sand bunkers and has no parallel fairways. Home of the Golf Academy of Diamondhead offering the only indoor/outdoor teaching facility along the MS Gulf Coast, full-service practice facility and Golf Shop, restaurant & bar and the public is always welcome. Diamondhead has been host to several professional golf events including hosting the PGA Champions Tour Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic Qualifiers for five consecutive years.

Address 7600 Country Club Cir cle Diamondhead, MS 39525

Phone Number 228-255-3910

Website

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)

Must mention card when booking Tee Time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

