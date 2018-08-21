× New Orleans Film Festival announces closing night film

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Film Society (NOFS) announced today its closing night film, which will close out the 29th annual Oscar-qualifying New Orleans Film Festival.

The film selected to close out this year’s fest is “A Tuba to Cuba.” This film will screen on Thursday, October 25th at the Contemporary Arts Center, with a special performance to follow from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as part of the Closing Night Party.

“A Tuba to Cuba” is a documentary which follows the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as the retrace their musical roots to the shores of Cuba. The film speaks on the historical and cultural ties between New Orleans and the Caribbean.

This year The New Orleans Film Society received a record number of nearly 6,000 film and screenplay submissions for the 2018 festival. This is an increase of over 25 percent from 2017.

The New Orleans Film Society also announced the competition lineup for this year's fest.