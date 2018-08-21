× ‘LazyTown’ Robbie Rotten actor Stefan Karl Stefansson dies after cancer battle

Stefan Karl Stefansson, the Icelandic actor best known for his role as Robbie Rotten on “LazyTown,” has died at 43 from an aggressive bile duct cancer, his family has confirmed.

Stefansson played the villain on the children’s show from 2004 to 2014. The show filmed in Iceland and aired in over 180 countries.

Stefansson was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016. In March, he announced his cancer had returned and was considered inoperable.

Stefansson’s wife, Steinunn Olina, said the family would honor her husband’s wishes and scatter his remains at sea.

In a now-deleted tweet posted on March 10, he encouraged his fans to dream big: