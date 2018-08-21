Frito Pie Poke Cake! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is changing up a Midwestern classic with a recipe from Oh Bite It!

Frito Pie Poke Cake

2 8.5 oz. boxes of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

1 can of whole kernel corn with the liquid

1/2 cup creamed style corn

1 1lb. can of Chili

32 oz. box of Velveeta (you’ll only use 3/4 of it)

2 eggs

In a large bowl combine the cornbread mix with the eggs, can of whole kernel corn, and 1/2 cup of creamed style corn.

Now, pour half of the batter into the pan, and place 1 even layer of Velveeta slices on top

Pour the remaining batter evenly over the cheese

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Gently using a knife handle or something similar, poke holes, evenly spread out, into the cornbread

Pour the chili all over the top, carefully pressing some of it down into those holes

Then top the chili with a generous layer of Fritos

Add a few pieces of cheese over the top

Bake for 5 more minutes or until cheese is melted.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!