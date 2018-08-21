FBI looking for man who robbed bank in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify and catch a bank robber.



According to the bureau, the man robbed the Capital One Bank at 3050 Severn Avenue on Tuesday, August 21.

The robbery happened at about 2:00 in the afternoon. Agents say the man walked up to a teller and presented a note demanding money.

Agents say the man ran from the bank. They also released a photograph that was taken from the bank’s video surveillance system. It shows the suspect wearing a short sleeve blue shirt with what appears to be a winter cap on his head.

The FBI did not say if the man had a weapon. Agents also did not reveal how much money the robber took.

There’s a $2,500 reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. If you can help, call the FBI at 504-816-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

The FBI is also working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to solve the case.