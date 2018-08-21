Dozens of men on Tindr tricked into bizarre viral experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- This sucks! In tales from Tindr, this past Sunday dozens of men arrived at Union Square thinking that they were catching a DJ set with a Tindr date. Seems legit.

Instead, they realized that they were all just pawns in what Gothamist called, “a classic - brilliantly executed New York City scam.”

One man describes establishing a relationship on Tindr with a girl named Natasha, one month ago. He kept inviting her out but she was busy. Inevitably she invited him to watch her DJ friend play at Union Square.

He arrived at Union Square to dozens of dudes standing around. That’s when Natasha took the stage.

She proceeded to start swiping in real life. Left and right. Staffed with event organizers and personal security, she created competitions for the men to win her affection. She had them doing push ups and jogging in circles. It all sounds very strange but clever, right?

Fast forward to today, a man named Rob Bliss is taking credit for the stunt. He heads up his own full service marketing and advertising agency that specializes in making viral video campaigns.

This is why I refuse to date online.