Dolly Parton breaks internet with old meme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leave it to Dolly Parton to bring back a meme that I was trying to explain to my Grandpa almost a year ago.

Remember the Distracted Boyfriend meme? It took the internet by storm in 2017.

Antonio Guillem is the 45-year-old photographer from Barcelona, Spain that took the original photo for a stock image company.

On Monday, Dolly tweeted the meme with the cute girl passing by the distracted boyfriend with the vixen tagged as “Jolene.” Epic for obvious reasons.

It had over 300,000 engagements at last glance. One user responding, "I love to see Dolly internet-ing."