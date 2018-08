Dolly Parton breaks internet with old meme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leave it to Dolly Parton to bring back a meme that I was trying to explain to my Grandpa almost a year ago.

Remember the Distracted Boyfriend meme? It took the internet by storm in 2017.

Antonio Guillem is the 45-year-old photographer from Barcelona, Spain that took the original photo for a stock image company.

On Monday, Dolly tweeted the meme with the cute girl passing by the distracted boyfriend with the vixen tagged as β€œJolene.” Epic for obvious reasons.

It had over 300,000 engagements at last glance. One user responding, "I love to see Dolly internet-ing."