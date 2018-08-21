Deanie’s Sea Food Kitchen on Magazine Street celebrates grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Deanie's Sea Food Kitchen on Magazine celebrated its grand opening today. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony held this afternoon to welcome the well-known restaurant to the neighborhood.

This is the third location for the family-owned restaurant known for its seafood delights.

The other two locations are in Bucktown and in the French Quarter.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce were there today to show their support.

The new Deanie's is located on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Magazine Street.

For more information on Deanie's, click HERE.