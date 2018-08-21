Coolinary at The Country Club!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This spot is much more than just a bar and a pool - but having a bar and a pool helps!

Executive Chef Chris Barbato loves everything on the Coolinary menu at The Country Club. But he told us his real favorites- for lunch, the plum lacquered shrimp, and the open-faced roast beef po boy, and for dinner - the shrimp cocktail and the veal tenderloin, but nothing is as simple as it seems! "The shrimp cocktail, its more of a Mexican shrimp cocktail then traditional New Orleans, with a little bit of Clamato, cucumber, avocado, and we have nice chicharrones to go with it."

Barbato loves how Coolinary helps support the local restaurant industry, "I think the best part about it is that it really gives people in New Orleans a chance to get into restaurants to get into restaurants that they wouldn't normally go to. It's a chance to kind of look around, help support the community, and try someplace new."

Lunch Menu

First Course

Creole, heirloom, and cherry tomatoes with house-made ricotta, cucumber, pressed basil, and balsamic Chilled Cucumber and Avocado Soup

light, vegan with basil and a hint of ginger Second Course

choice of Open Faced Roast Beef Debris

Caribbean stew with carrots, yellow curry, plantains, yucca, charred poblanos, and Louisiana popcorn rice $20 Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Crispy Sweetbreads

sweet pea pure, spicy hazelnuts & orange marmalade

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Louisiana white shrimp in a spicy tomato broth with avocado and pickled vegetables

Chargrilled Squid and Boudin

house made boudin and squid tossed with olive oil and topped with a poached egg

Second Course

choice of

Chargrilled Veal Tenderloin

truffle grits and escargot bordelaise

$39

Pan Roasted Gulf Fish

preserved lemon, summer tomatoes, garlic, olives and basil topped with salsa Verde

$37

Shrimp and Linguini

pistachios, kale, anchovies, red pepper flakes, crushed lime and parmesan

$38

Third Course

Baked Ricotta

with bourbon poached peaches and pistachios

Affogato

chicory coffee ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso

Chocolate “S’more” Mousse

graham cracker crust layered with dark chocolate mousse and topped with toasted marshmallow

Torta della Nonna

Italian custard baked in a short-crust pastry topped with pine nuts and served with fresh berries

Limoncello Ice Cream Float

sweet cream ice cream with dark chocolate sauce, lemon, and Limoncello

Trio of Sherbet

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.