Coolinary at The Country Club!

NEW ORLEANS - This spot is much more than just a bar and a pool - but having a bar and a pool helps!
Executive Chef Chris Barbato loves everything on the Coolinary menu at The Country Club. But he told us his real favorites- for lunch, the plum lacquered shrimp, and the open-faced roast beef po boy, and for dinner - the shrimp cocktail and the veal tenderloin, but nothing is as simple as it seems! "The shrimp cocktail, its more of a Mexican shrimp cocktail then traditional New Orleans, with a little bit of Clamato, cucumber, avocado, and we have nice chicharrones to go with it."
Barbato loves how Coolinary helps support the local restaurant industry, "I think the best part about it is that it really gives people in New Orleans a chance to get into restaurants to get into restaurants that they wouldn't normally go to. It's a chance to kind of look around, help support the community, and try someplace new."
Lunch Menu
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Crispy Sweetbreads
sweet pea pure, spicy hazelnuts & orange marmalade
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Louisiana white shrimp in a spicy tomato broth with avocado and pickled vegetables
Chargrilled Squid and Boudin
house made boudin and squid tossed with olive oil and topped with a poached egg
Second Course
choice of
Chargrilled Veal Tenderloin
truffle grits and escargot bordelaise
$39
Pan Roasted Gulf Fish
preserved lemon, summer tomatoes, garlic, olives and basil topped with salsa Verde
$37
Shrimp and Linguini
pistachios, kale, anchovies, red pepper flakes, crushed lime and parmesan
$38
Third Course
Baked Ricotta
with bourbon poached peaches and pistachios
Affogato
chicory coffee ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso
Chocolate “S’more” Mousse
graham cracker crust layered with dark chocolate mousse and topped with toasted marshmallow
Torta della Nonna
Italian custard baked in a short-crust pastry topped with pine nuts and served with fresh berries
Limoncello Ice Cream Float
sweet cream ice cream with dark chocolate sauce, lemon, and Limoncello
Trio of Sherbet
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.