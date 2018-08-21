Coolinary at DTB!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Right on Oak Street, the Chefs at DTB know how to do Coolinary right!

Chef John Hill is a character who loves to talk about his creations. His Lousiana Rice Bowl is, what he calls, an Asian influenced Jambalaya, "So the rice bowl itself is Jambalaya, it has dehydrated shrimp, we have shrimp sausage going on in there, fresh gulf shrimp, sous vide egg yolk to kind of cream out the rice and we finish it off with an exo butter, mirliton slaw with an herb vinaigrette."

For dessert, Hill loves the Sweet Tea Cheesecake, Pastry Chef, Jessica Shoemaker makes. Spoiler alert: we love it too! "It was inspired by my Pastry Chef's affection for Nestea Sweet Tea, peach and the summertime. And it's extremely Southern to us, it's how we do Southern." Not only is it good, but it's beautiful - and Hill says one thing is to blame, "flowers are on that dish only because they're pretty. She'll tell you its because it reminds her of summer, but it's just cause they're pretty!"

Hill sees Coolinary as more than an end to the summer, but as a start of the busy season, "That's our training, that's what I tell my guys. Coolinary is training for the season."

His favorite part is all of the local faces he gets to see, "We get to open our doors to local guests, they're more antsy to go out and eat, try the new restaurants that are on the block, try the ones that are fairly new. You know and compare dishes for the season because Coolinary kind of brings that 'its time to get down in the kitchen' [feeling], you know what I mean? That's where we're at."

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

LA 1 Gumbo

LA blue crab, collard greens, crab fat potato salad

Cornbread

ham hock marmalade, goat cheese, jalapeño

Mac n Cheese

gruyere and raclette, fondue, pecorino crumb

Second Course

choice of

Chopped Salad

Cajun spiced chicken, ranch, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, radish

Fried Oyster Remoulade

asparagus, Frisee, arugula, pecan granola, white remoulade

Ground Brisket Burger

green tomato jam, bacon, lettuce, gruyere, aioli

Corn Fried Catfish

brioche, peppermash, cocktail sauce, slaw, potato salad

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Cornbread

ham hock marmalade, goat cheese, jalapeño

Duck Wings

blueberry pepper jelly, foie gras BBQ

LA 1 Gumbo

LA blue crab, collard greens, crab fat potato salad

Second Course

choice of

Roasted Beet Salad

goat cheese, citrus, barbequed pecans

24 Hour Wagyu Short Rib

tomatoes, stone ground grits, fermented pepper jelly jus

Louisiana Rice Bowl

blue crab, shrimp, pork belly, mirliton, Tasso XO, egg yolk

Third Course

choice of

Cheesecake + Peaches

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Brunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Mac n Cheese

gruyere and raclette fondue, pecorino crumb

Biscuits and Gravy

breakfast sausage, gravy, egg

Second Course

choice of

Brisket Debris Benedict

poached egg, mornay, biscuit

Cornmeal Waffle

macerated blueberries, pecans, chantilly, Steen’s

Oak St. Breakfast

cheesy eggs, pepper jelly bacon, buttermilk biscuit, grits

Third Course

choice of

Muffins: Daily Selection

Banana Beignets: Chocolate Pastry Cream

$39