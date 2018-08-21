Coolinary at DTB!

NEW ORLEANS - Right on Oak Street, the Chefs at DTB know how to do Coolinary right!
Chef John Hill is a character who loves to talk about his creations. His Lousiana Rice Bowl is, what he calls, an Asian influenced Jambalaya, "So the rice bowl itself is Jambalaya, it has dehydrated shrimp, we have shrimp sausage going on in there, fresh gulf shrimp, sous vide egg yolk to kind of cream out the rice and we finish it off with an exo butter, mirliton slaw with an herb vinaigrette."
For dessert, Hill loves the Sweet Tea Cheesecake, Pastry Chef, Jessica Shoemaker makes. Spoiler alert: we love it too! "It was inspired by my Pastry Chef's affection for Nestea Sweet Tea, peach and the summertime. And it's extremely Southern to us, it's how we do Southern." Not only is it good, but it's beautiful - and Hill says one thing is to blame, "flowers are on that dish only because they're pretty. She'll tell you its because it reminds her of summer, but it's just cause they're pretty!"
Hill sees Coolinary as more than an end to the summer, but as a start of the busy season, "That's our training, that's what I tell my guys. Coolinary is training for the season."
His favorite part is all of the local faces he gets to see, "We get to open our doors to local guests, they're more antsy to go out and eat, try the new restaurants that are on the block, try the ones that are fairly new. You know and compare dishes for the season because Coolinary kind of brings that 'its time to get down in the kitchen' [feeling], you know what I mean? That's where we're at."
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
LA 1 Gumbo
LA blue crab, collard greens, crab fat potato salad
Cornbread
ham hock marmalade, goat cheese, jalapeño
Mac n Cheese
gruyere and raclette, fondue, pecorino crumb
Second Course
choice of
Chopped Salad
Cajun spiced chicken, ranch, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, radish
Fried Oyster Remoulade
asparagus, Frisee, arugula, pecan granola, white remoulade
Ground Brisket Burger
green tomato jam, bacon, lettuce, gruyere, aioli
Corn Fried Catfish
brioche, peppermash, cocktail sauce, slaw, potato salad
$20
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Cornbread
ham hock marmalade, goat cheese, jalapeño
Duck Wings
blueberry pepper jelly, foie gras BBQ
LA 1 Gumbo
LA blue crab, collard greens, crab fat potato salad
Second Course
choice of
Roasted Beet Salad
goat cheese, citrus, barbequed pecans
24 Hour Wagyu Short Rib
tomatoes, stone ground grits, fermented pepper jelly jus
Louisiana Rice Bowl
blue crab, shrimp, pork belly, mirliton, Tasso XO, egg yolk
Third Course
choice of
Cheesecake + Peaches
Warm Chocolate Brownie
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Brunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Mac n Cheese
gruyere and raclette fondue, pecorino crumb
Biscuits and Gravy
breakfast sausage, gravy, egg
Second Course
choice of
Brisket Debris Benedict
poached egg, mornay, biscuit
Cornmeal Waffle
macerated blueberries, pecans, chantilly, Steen’s
Oak St. Breakfast
cheesy eggs, pepper jelly bacon, buttermilk biscuit, grits
Third Course
choice of
Muffins: Daily Selection
Banana Beignets: Chocolate Pastry Cream
$39