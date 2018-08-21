Carla’s Menu: Island Paradise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this addition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes us to one of the best Caribbean restaurants in the area, Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill in Gretna, Louisiana.

Chefs and Owners, Nadine Balbosa and Kwesi Jordan are from Trinidad. They opened Island Paradise in December of 2015. Everything on the menu is house-made where they took their family's recipes from the islands and put their own twist on them.

Balbosa says, "It’s authentic as possible you can get. The food is always fresh, cooked daily."

Island Paradise is a two-time award winner for best jerk chicken in the area. Balbosa says, "Mainly jerk chicken is cooked on the grill, but we added an extra step and made a homemade sauce. I believe that's what gives us that upper edge."

Carla sees how the very popular street foods, roti and doubles are made. They make their roti out of a homemade soft tortilla stuffed with ground split peas seasoned with turmeric, cumin, salt, pepper and other flavors. It’s rolled out flat, then cooked on a stone. Once finished, the dough is stuffed with curry chicken and potato, tamarind sauce and hot sauce.

Doubles are fried dough, filled with Chana, mango chutney sauce and homemade pepper sauce. Chef and Co-Owner, Kwesi Jordan says they make at least 200 pieces of dough for the doubles a day.

Also on the menu are other island favorites; peas and rice, steamed cabbage, oxtails, curry chicken, stewed chicken, and baked macaroni.

Island Paradise is located in Gretna at 635 Kepler Street. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, 12-8pm. Closed on Sundays and Mondays.