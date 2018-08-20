Who Dat with Black & Gold HAIR? Would you dye your hair for the Saints?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - There are no NFL fans like the fans of the New Orleans Saints.

For the Saints, they'll do anything.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Champions Square where one fan has really gone for the Black & Gold.

He's gone all the way down to the roots!

His name is Brandon Bordelon.

His fans call him Waffle. His fans are the fans of his acting and his music.

Waffle is in a band.

Waffle is joined by another fan of the Saints. Her name is Tiffany.

The season is just beginning for the Saints and the fans are ready for a winner.