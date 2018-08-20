× VIDEO: Woman spanks Bourbon Street shot girl, and she slaps her back

NEW ORLEANS — Check out this video of a Bourbon Street bartender who was spanked on her butt and then takes matters into her own hands.

As you can see in this video posted by Tyler Gamble on his Twitter account, a woman walks into Spirits on Bourbon Street and spanks the Spirits shot girl without any consent. The shot girl then responds by slapping that woman back right in the face and continuously hitting her.

The bouncer of Spirits then steps in and proceeds to kick out the stunned woman who spanked the Spirits employee without permission. The Spirits employee gets back to business and gives a Fireball whiskey shot to the man patiently waiting in the “shot chair.”

Spirits on Bourbon is known for its red barber chair in which customers can get shots poured in their mouths.

The video posted by Tyler Gamble below has already received over 10 million views.

Just wanted a shot of fireball pic.twitter.com/QVI3YEfO93 — Tyler Gamble (@_Ty_Ga_) August 12, 2018