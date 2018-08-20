Suspects dive out of moving vehicle on Twin Spans after wild police chase

SLIDELL – A man and woman who stole more than $1,000 worth of diapers and laundry detergent from half a dozen stores in Slidell led police on a wild chase that ended when the suspects dove from a moving vehicle on the Twin Spans.

Slidell police responded to multiple reports of shoplifting around 2 p.m. on August 16 and spotted a vehicle identified as belonging to the suspects in a Walgreens parking lot.

The black Infiniti sedan sped away from the responding officers, beginning a high-speed chase down Gause Boulevard and onto I-10.

Three of the Infiniti’s tires blew off during the wild chase, but the driver, 24-year-old Terry Sims, continued to drive on the rims.

When the vehicle began to grind to a halt on the Twin Spans over Lake Pontchartrain, Sims and his passenger, 27-year-old Ieasha Theophile, jumped from the moving vehicle and were quickly arrested.

Sims and Theophile were both treated for road rash after the Slidell Police Department took them into custody.

Inside the Infiniti, officers found children’s diapers, assorted containers of laundry detergent, and other items that had been stolen from Rue 21, Academy Sports, Walgreens, At Home, Dollar General, and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Sims faces six theft charges, hit and run, and aggravated flight from an officer, while Theophile is facing six theft charges.