× Suspect arrested in fatal broad daylight shooting on Gravier Street

NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge after police named him as the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened at a busy CBD intersection in broad daylight.

According to NOPD, Quan Charles is accused of shooting 34-year-old May Francois in the head the afternoon of Aug. 14. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Gravier Street.

Francois was taken to a hospital and died there a short time later.

Police said Francois was one of four people riding in a vehicle in the CBD when Charles reportedly opened fire and shot Francois multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.