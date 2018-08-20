× Student suffers fatal overdose

KEENE, NH — A student at Keene High School died of an apparent drug overdose last week, school district officials confirm.

Aaron Frazier died on Thursday, School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay told News 9. Frazier was a junior at Keene High School, according to the school’s counseling department.

Grief counselors were available to school and local community members at Keene High School Sunday evening.

“It has a big impact in the school community itself — teachers who worked with him, students who had classes with him, rode the bus with him, interacting in clubs and organizations — but most importantly, the impact it has on the family as well,” Malay said of Frazier’s death. “So we want to be good community partners and provide support to anybody who feels they need support at this time.”

Malay said his staff may look into providing additional services when school starts back up.