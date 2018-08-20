× September means half-price admission to the WWII Museum for La. residents

NEW ORLEANS — The National WWII Museum is offering discounted admission to Louisiana residents.

For the fourth consecutive year — during the entire month of September — locals will have the opportunity to enjoy the museum’s exhibits and galleries for half the price of a regular Museum Campus Pass.

The museum currently spans five pavilions featuring several permanent exhibits, which now tell the complete story of America’s road to war and the fight to secure freedom overseas. Permanent exhibits include The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George R. Brown Salute to the Home Front, Richard C. Adkerson & Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Road to Tokyo: Pacific Theater Galleries, The Duchossois Family Road to Berlin: European Theater Galleries and the institution’s original exhibit The D-Day Invasion of Normandy, which recently reopened to the public after undergoing renovations.

With half-price admission, Louisiana residents will also have the opportunity to view the Museum’s latest special exhibit So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope. Supported by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation and with special thanks to the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum, So Ready for Laughter tells the story of the entertainer’s unique place in WWII history and beyond.

In order to receive the September discount, residents must present a valid Louisiana driver’s license at the Museum’s ticket counter.

For an additional $7, visitors can also choose to include “Beyond All Boundaries,” a 4D journey through World War II, or Final Mission: The USS Tang Submarine Experience with their admission. The discount — which is only available for walk-up purchases — also applies to group sales, but there is a limit of four admissions per guest. Other discounts cannot be used in combination with the promotion.