Man steals ex-girlfriend’s toilet after breakup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dear John, One Redditor was left feeling down in the dumps after a break up with her boyfriend/handyman.

Several months ago, Reddit user u/shelblikadoo's toilet broke and against her better judgement, she allowed her licensed plumber boyfriend to fix her loo.

Fast forward to last week, Shelbli tells Reddit that she split up with her boyfriend and after falling asleep while he was packing, he stole her toilet!

When she called her landlord with the news, they laughed at her assuming it was a joke!

Unfortunately no.

It was not a joke and she had to spend an entire day without a toilet. Resorting to bathroom breaks at the neighborhood Taco Bell.

Shelbli says she’s not looking to prosecute the potty snatcher because she wants to move on with her life.