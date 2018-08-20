Last weekend was the biggest wedding weekend of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you attend a wedding this weekend? What about seeing friends or family attending a wedding this weekend on social media?

Either way, there’s a pretty good chance that you saw someone at a wedding on Saturday.

That’s because 8-18-18 was expected to be the largest wedding day of the year. Over 30,000 couples were expected to tie the knot, with an estimated 3.9 billion guests attending weddings this weekend.

TheKnot.com attributes the trend to the significance of the date, August 18, 2018.

In some cultures, the number 8 is associated with luck and balance. It’s also a pretty cool looking anniversary date!

If you weren’t invited to a wedding on Saturday, don’t worry. Between a gift, an outfit and accessories, wedding guests typically spend $261!

You just saved yourself a car payment!