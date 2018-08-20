× Kentucky police dept. sees baby boom

ERLANGER, KY — There’s something in the water in Northern Kentucky.

The Erlanger Police Department has seen a baby boom over the last year.

A photo posted by the department shows eight officers posing with their little ones — all of whom appear to be under a year old.

“Hey Glenpool Fire Department. I guess there’s something in the water here in Erlanger, Kentucky, too!” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The photo was in response to the now-viral photo from the fire department in Glenpool, Oklahoma, showing seven of its firefighters who welcomed new babies into their families within 10 months of each other.