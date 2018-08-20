JPSO hoping to solve homicides on back-to-back nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to solve two homicides that happened on back-to-back evenings, one on each bank of the Mississippi river. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first homicide happened a little before 8:45 in the evening on Thursday, August 16. Deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Patton Lane which is in an unincorporated area of Westwego. At the scene, police found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man died at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jamal Lewis, a neighborhood coach in a kids football league.

The second homicide happened at about 6:45 on Friday, August 17. Deputies say they arrived at a shooting scene on Lausat Street in Metairie below the elevated section of South Causeway Boulevard. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

At last word, deputies said they had no motives or suspects in either case. There is no indication that the homicides are connected in any way.

If you can help solve either case, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at 504-364-5300.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward for the information you supply.

