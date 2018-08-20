× Heavy rain threat again today

NEW ORLEANS — Part of the area south of Lake Pontchartrain is under a Flash Flood Watch until Monday evening due to the threat for locally heavy rain from storms that develop.

This includes the New Orleans metro area and most of the I-10 corridor. A Flash Flood Watch means that locally heavy rain can quickly produce street flooding and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

A good portion of the region, not just within the watch, has received heavy rain over the past 2-3 days. With the saturated ground and additional heavy rain possible today the threat for street flooding will be something to watch out for. The short range forecast model shows the development of locally heavy storms along I-10 this afternoon. Any storms that linger or potentially train over the same areas could lead to flash flooding.

Remember to turn around and avoid driving through water covered roads. Also be aware that heavy downpours greatly reduce visibility which increases the danger of driving around in heavy storms.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain will be possible over a short amount of time with the heaviest cells.

