Could 'Saved by the Bell' make a comeback? The internet hopes so, and guess what? They're not alone!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar says he is interested in a ‘Saved by the Bell’ revival.

Gosselaar played Zack Morris in the hit sitcom, which aired from 1989 to 1993. The show featured six BFF troublemakers attending Bayside High School in Southern California.

Zack says the gang would be open to a reboot under one condition. The content be worthy.

He told Fox News, “I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice but I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.” He continued by complimenting the Karate Kid reboot saying, “I like what Cobra Kai has done. I think that that’s a very interesting way of doing a reboot. I don’t know if we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano, said something similar last year.

Former cast members Mario Lopez and Dennis Haskins recently made an appearance at the Saved by the Bell pop up restaurant, giving hope to fans that they might reprise their iconic roles once again.

