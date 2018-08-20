× COOLinary at Maypop

Coolinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2018

112 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Coolinary New Orleans

Maypop

“Welcome to Maypop! – the sister establishment to the award winning Mid-City restaurant MOPHO. Located two blocks from the Superdome and only one block from Poydras street, it features Southeast Asian inspired southern cuisine and focuses on hand made pastas and house charcuterie paired with Gulf seafood, local produce and hand ground curries. Enjoy our refreshing cocktails that are as innovative and creative as our cuisine, and our well curated wine list paired to our eclectic dishes. Executive Chef Michael Gulotta was named a 2016 Best New Chef by Food and Wine Magazine and Maypop was named a 2017 best new restaurant by New Orleans magazine as well as a 2017 peoples choice best new restaurant by Gambit Magazine.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

Maypop