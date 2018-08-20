2 killed in Texas workplace shooting

A woman shot two fellow employees, killing one, early Monday at a distribution plant in suburban Houston, Texas, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Ben E. Keith food distribution plant shortly after 2 a.m., Missouri City Police Capt. Paul Poulton said.

Police identified the suspect as Kristine Peralez. She was shot in the upper body and transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where she died, police said. It was not immediately clear Monday whether she shot herself or was shot by someone else.

Francisco Reyes, a manager, was shot dead at the plant, police said. The second employee, Fredencio Janas, is being treated at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

“This is the first active shooter situation Missouri City has encountered and we want to assure the public that the shooting did not affect any area outside of the Ben E. Keith facility,” Chief Mike Berezin said. “The scene is completely contained.”

He said about 20 to 25 employees were in the facility at the time of the incident.

An investigation will be ongoing for some time, Poulton said.

Missouri City is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Houston.